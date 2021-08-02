2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,900

Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Zero entry townhome located in Towne Square. Close to the YMCA, lawn care, snow removal, exterior maintenance, and appliances included. Spacious 2 bedrooms & living space all on a quiet street. Main floor laundry, 2 bathrooms, and sliding glass door to patio. Open loft perfect for sitting room or office space on the second floor.