Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic new ranch townhomes built by The Home Company in Gallery 23 East, Fremont, NE. The new Charleston floor plan includes 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 Car with 1342 FSF. Interior features an open concept, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and pantry. Spacious primary suite with tray box ceiling and fan. Primary bath complete with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in closet. No flood insurance required. Model Home located @ 2264 Aaron Way. Open Saturday & Sunday 1:00-3:00pm.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO- Hundreds of Softball fans from around the state descended upon the softball complex at Hackberry Park in Wahoo for the annual Cavalry S…
Friday, June 9
WAHOO — Wahoo Public Schools students may have some new consequences for using their cellphones in class if a proposed policy is approved at n…
CERESCO — Ceresco recreation enthusiasts have been excited on social media in recent weeks by the thought of a new running and biking trail be…
County board rules out hospital site for Wahoo radio tower, moves toward purchase of site west of Wahoo
WAHOO — A 300-foot radio tower will not be built near the Saunders Medical Center after all.