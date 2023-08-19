Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - AMA. Fantastic New Ranch townhome in Gallery 23, Fremont. The New Charleston Floorplan built by The Home Company includes 2 br, 2 ba, 2 car with 1342 fsf. The Interior features an open concept plan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and pantry. Spacious owner's suite with tray box ceilings and fan. Owner's bath complete w/double sinks, quartz countertops and walk -in closest. No Flood Insurance required. Model Home Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. (2183 Brandon Lane)
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,000
-
- Updated
