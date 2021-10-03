2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $244,500

 Skip to main content
Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Contract Pending. On Market for Backup Offers Only. Easy living in this low maintenance, 55+neighborhood. Well maintained, 1 owner townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, main floor laundry, gas fireplace and large deck for entertaining. Lawn care, snow removal and more included with HOA. All appliances included!

