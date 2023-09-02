Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic new ranch duplex townhome in Gallery 23, Fremont. The new Bradford floorplan built by The Home Company includes 2 beds, 2 bath, 2 car with 1211 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and pantry. Spacious owners suite with tray box ceiling and fan. Owners bath complete with double sinks, quartz counter tops and walk in closet. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. (2283 Brandon Lane)
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000
