Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All newer appliances, main floor laundry, new windows, oak wood floors. Close to Elementary school.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $176,900
WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.
ASHLAND – Even though it’s almost eight months away, Fourth of July fireworks were being discussed by the Ashland City Council last week.
WAHOO – Wahoo is charging into the future.
- Updated
WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, Waverly Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was not standing on the sidelines as the …
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
- Updated
It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting Bull's hair that was 5 to 6 centimeters long.
ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council may conduct a blight study of the Highway 6 corridor in an effort to boost economic development.
- Updated
WAHOO – During a pretrial hearing, a former librarian facing charges of theft waived her right to a speedy trial and asked for a continuance.
This postseason, the Raymond Central Softball Team faired well, with eight different players earning Capitol Conference Selections. They are K…
WAVERLY – Lancaster County 4-H honored Jamie Wood of Waverly with the November “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.