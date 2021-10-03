 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $174,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Cute 2 bed, 2 bath home with fenced backyard. The covered deck off the primary bedroom is an outdoor oasis. The large 2 car garage has it's own gas furnace! Furnace has been serviced & is in great working condition. Perfect for woodworking, mechanic, or a large man cave! Newer furnace and A/C. Well maintained home in perfect location across from Grant grade school. Fenced backyard for pets or children with a well manicured lawn are just a few of this homes great features.

