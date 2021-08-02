 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $170,000

Marj Scheer-Carlson, M: 402-990-2062, marj@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Whether your a home buyer or an investor, this is the ideal property for you! Super cute home with 2 bed, 1 bath, and 1 car garage with a partially finished basement, nice kitchen, and beautiful original hard wood floors. This great property features a nice sized deck off the dining room to grill out or entertain on. The bonus on this one is all appliances are included. Furnishings are negotiable. So call today & let's schedule a showing!

