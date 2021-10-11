 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $165,500

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $165,500

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $165,500

Brian Villwok, M: 402-657-1192, Brian@DonPeterson.com, www.Donpeterson.com - Must See!! Unique floor plan with tons of character. This 2 bed, 1 bath home with main floor laundry has tons of space! The large family room with large bar is open to your spacious kitchen. Formal living room is perfect as a sitting room or could be a great office. Patio doors off family room lead to a great outdoor space, perfect for grilling and entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Mead FFA offers corn maze

MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics