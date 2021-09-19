Sherryl Longacre, M: 402-719-4176, sherryl.longacre@remax.net, www.omahare.com - Home is for the heart of a gardener. Lots of love has been poured into this home. Newer windows throughout, newer carpet, the roof is about 3 years old and the HVSC system was new in 2015. Cozy sunroom at the back of the house provides an oasis to the yard. The huge oversized 2-car garage (28x28 sqft) has a covered overhang for more relaxation time and the 12x12 shed offers extra storage. The yard is completely enclosed with a vinyl privacy fence. Close to both grocery stores and Midland University. Schedule your tour today.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $165,000
