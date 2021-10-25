2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $163,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Curb appeal galore! This cute 2 bed house has so much to offer. A family room and extra shower space in the basement. A 2 car detached garage with a separate entrance to a cooled & heated kitchen with it's own water closet. This is an amazing space for all types of different home businesses. Stamped patio off of side entrance is very nice. This home is waiting for new owner to come and make it their own. Home is being sold as is.