 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $163,000

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $163,000

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $163,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Curb appeal galore! This cute 2 bed house has so much to offer. A family room and extra shower space in the basement. A 2 car detached garage with a separate entrance to a cooled & heated kitchen with it's own water closet. This is an amazing space for all types of different home businesses. Stamped patio off of side entrance is very nice. This home is waiting for new owner to come and make it their own. Home is being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire burns home on Malmo acreage
Wahoo

Fire burns home on Malmo acreage

  • Updated

MALMO – Fire departments from five Saunders County communities fought a blaze Thursday afternoon that destroyed a home on an acreage northeast…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics