2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $160,000

Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Adorable bungalow in historic Barnard Park District. Beautiful hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, and a spacious walk-up attic space waiting to be finished. All appliances and washer/dryer included.

