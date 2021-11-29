 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $154,900

Brian Villwok, M: 402-657-1192, Brian@DonPeterson.com, www.Donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Must See!! Unique floor plan with tons of character. This 2 bed, 1 bath home with main floor laundry has tons of space! The large family room with large bar is open to your spacious kitchen. Formal living room is perfect as a sitting room or could be a great office. Patio doors off family room lead to a great outdoor space, perfect for grilling and entertaining.

