2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $129,000

Dan A Freeman, M: 402-968-7580, dan@betabuyshouses.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath ranch is a must see! Rooms flow seamlessly on the main level and feature original woodwork and hardwood floors. Nice sized kitchen has ample cabinet space with tiled backsplash. Lower level has tons of space to use as rec and/or workshop areas, along with 1/2 bath and non-conforming bedroom. Newly installed roof late 2021. Welcoming covered front porch with 1 car detached garage. Would make a great investment/rental property, check it out today!