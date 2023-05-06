there is no home yet on this lot.. It is just Dirt. This is just 1 example of the home we can build. Luxury Villa by Aspire Homes. The Torino is an incredible, expansive home with features built to your specifications. Awesome open floor plan. This elegant home allows you to easily and comfortably host friends and family. When you desire a home that can be built to to satisfy your entertaining lifestyle, but also keep you in mind with the addition of thoughtfully-planned privacy features, look no further than the Torino. If this isn't exactly what you are looking for you can build from the ground up! There are 7 different models to choose from! Price subject to change based on selections. Listing price is Torino Base model AMA. Photos are of similar model in different location. Options will vary.
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $500,000
