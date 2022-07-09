2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $440,000

Luxury Villa by Aspire Homes! The Salerno is a beautiful and striking home designed with functional excellence and an open floor plan. Dramatic features like the 9 foot ceilings highlight the elegance and quality of the open, efficient design. Complementing the exquisiteness of the home is an expansive, open dining room and great room with access to the private outdoor living space that allow you to live in comfort with all the conveniences you desire. If this isn't exactly what you are looking for you can build from the ground up on a different lot! Price subject to change based on selections. ama