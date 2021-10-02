 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $384,900

Darla Bengtson, M: 402-676-2842, darla.bengtson@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This is Mercury Builders Savannah Floor Plan. Mercury Builders are a custom home builder. Use Mercury's plans, change them up or bring your own plans. Mercury has lots available across Omaha.

