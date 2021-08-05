 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Brainard - $42,900

2 Bedroom Home in Brainard - $42,900

2 Bedroom Home in Brainard - $42,900

Jay Leisey, M: 402-214-6474, jay.leisey@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/jay.leisey - Bungalow style home on a ¾ acre lot. 2 beds, 1 bath, eat in kitchen. Covered front porch and deck on back. Sq Ft per county. AMA. Property built prior to 1978, lead based paint may potentially exist. Due to the condition, the property may have health/safety risk(s). Property sold as-is, no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics