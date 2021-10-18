 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $239,750

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Lovely home on Thomas Lakes just North of Ashland. You own the land! Put your boat in the water and boat all day. Freshly remodeled. Cute home with vinyl siding. Roof less than 6 years old. 12 x 24 screened in porch plus a 14 x 24 wood deck. Lots of storage in the detached double garage with an attached carport for your boat or other toys. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace and live the life of your dreams. This property never flooded.

