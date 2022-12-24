 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

122922-wav-new-billboard

  • 0
122922-wav-spo-wavgb-pic2

Annie Harms of Waverly goes in for a layup against Crete at home on Dec. 20. She had 11 points against the Cardinals.

 Sam Crisler Waverly News

Vikes vanquish Cards: Waverly girls basketball team dominates in win over Crete, Page A5

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular