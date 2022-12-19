122222-wav-new-horses

MERRY CHRISTMAS, NEIGH-BOR: Christmas carolers sing to a Raymond homeowner on horseback on Saturday evening. The horseback caroling has become a Raymond tradition in recent years. Organizer Emily Markel said eight riders joined the group on Saturday, but she said the number would have been higher if the weather hadn't been so cold and windy.
