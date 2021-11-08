 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $145,000

Christopher Butler, M: 402-713-7025, cbutler@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Great location. Open floor plan. Main floor laundry. Newer furnace and air. Newer water heater. Newly Remodeled home. Basement fully remodeled with visions of added rooms. Open floor plan, with a half hour commute to Omaha or Lincoln.

