Christopher Butler, M: 402-713-7025, cbutler@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Great location. Open floor plan. Main floor laundry. Newer furnace and air. Newer water heater. Newly Remodeled home. Basement fully remodeled with visions of added rooms. Open floor plan, with a half hour commute to Omaha or Lincoln.
1 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Concerns over delays and budget for the school construction project had the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education contemplating diffi…
WAHOO – Public outcry resulted in modifications to an intersection that claimed five lives in less than a year.
A three-judge panel will determine if convicted murderer Bailey Boswell will serve a life sentence or become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska history.
WAVERLY – A Waverly man was flown by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning after a single-car rollover crash in rura…
WAHOO – Owen Industries, Inc (OII), parent company of PVS Structures, PVS Metals, NPS Metals, MVS Metals and NP Finishing, has acquired the as…
WEEPING WATER – The Cass County GOP announced Monday it will host a Republican gubernatorial town hall debate on Saturday, Nov.13, from 5 to 7…
WAHOO –The beauty of the local scenery and the opportunity to benefit local high school cross country programs will attract runners to the fir…
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin declined to say how or how long the nurse went about delivering narcotics: "We don't want other people to learn and try to do the exact same things. They're talented enough without us helping them."
FIRTH – The Class B No. 3 Waverly volleyball team took part in the B-3 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament at Norris High School on Oct. 26 and …
ASHLAND – An estimated 400 people roamed around Ashland’s historic downtown area to gather candy during Trick or Treat on Silver Street on Sat…