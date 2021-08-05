1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $89,900

Wes Ewasiuk, M: 402-740-1833, wewasiuk@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Cute as a bugs ear bungalow! If you haven't visited downtown Ashland in a while you are missing out. Walk or ride your bike to get your coffee in the morning from this great corner lot overlooking the Football field just blocks from the main drag. 15 Minutes to Gretna, 30 to Omaha and Lincoln. 1 Bed and 1 Bath with Main floor Laundry & off street parking. Updated water service, sewer main, and electrical panel....and Pre-appraised! Come check it out :)