 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $89,900

Wes Ewasiuk, M: 402-740-1833, wewasiuk@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Cute as a bugs ear bungalow! If you haven't visited downtown Ashland in a while you are missing out. Walk or ride your bike to get your coffee in the morning from this great corner lot overlooking the Football field just blocks from the main drag. 15 Minutes to Gretna, 30 to Omaha and Lincoln. 1 Bed and 1 Bath with Main floor Laundry & off street parking. Updated water service, sewer main, and electrical panel....and Pre-appraised! Come check it out :)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics