John Fullerton Jr, M: 402-213-9945, johnfullertonjr@gmail.com, https://BuySellBusinessOmaha.com - Equestrian Center with Riding Arenas and StablesBeautiful Horse Boarding Stable business with many high-end customers and thoroughbred horses. Purina-Certified Arena! Forty-eight horse capacity for indoor boarding services. Indoor arena with heated viewing room. Everything for horse boarding, breaking, riding instruction, racing and all things for the high-end horse lover. All-heated stable facility with electric doors, water heaters, steel pipe fencing, office quarters, covered hay and alfalfa storage, covered equipment storage, 60-foot round oak pen for horse breaking and more. Business offered with real estate for $1,500,000; Twenty-Two Acre Real Estate with indoor and outdoor arenas, stables, and additional buildings.Business History Sellers have put a lot into this facility on a 22-Acre Property that is also available for purchase; having spent more than $600k in the last four years t
1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
- Updated
Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of …
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…