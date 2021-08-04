1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,500,000

John Fullerton Jr, M: 402-213-9945, johnfullertonjr@gmail.com, https://BuySellBusinessOmaha.com - Equestrian Center with Riding Arenas and StablesBeautiful Horse Boarding Stable business with many high-end customers and thoroughbred horses. Purina-Certified Arena! Forty-eight horse capacity for indoor boarding services. Indoor arena with heated viewing room. Everything for horse boarding, breaking, riding instruction, racing and all things for the high-end horse lover. All-heated stable facility with electric doors, water heaters, steel pipe fencing, office quarters, covered hay and alfalfa storage, covered equipment storage, 60-foot round oak pen for horse breaking and more. Business offered with real estate for $1,500,000; Twenty-Two Acre Real Estate with indoor and outdoor arenas, stables, and additional buildings.Business History Sellers have put a lot into this facility on a 22-Acre Property that is also available for purchase; having spent more than $600k in the last four years t