Eagle Elementary School students in April Lambert's early childhood class participate in the school-wide Character Book Parade on March 2 at Eagle Elementary School. The students were asked to dress as characters from their favorite books. Pictured (from left to right) are Ember Jordan, William VanMeveren, Sawyer Totusek and Nixen Rathe.
